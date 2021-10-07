- MARKET LIVE: Gap-up start on cards, ZEEL, energy-linked stocks in focus
- Market Ahead Podcast, Oct 7: Top factors that could guide markets today
- Investors prefer target maturity index funds to fixed maturity plans
- Inflation fears, crude price spook markets, Sensex, Nifty fall nearly 1%
- Centre looks to fill SAT vacancies as tribunal runs with just two members
- Sebi asks MFs to direct more trades towards RFQ platform on exchanges
- Investors' wealth erodes by Rs 2.57 trn as stock markets tumble
- Kotak Multicap NFO collects Rs 3,500 cr, highest-ever by fund house
- Market Wrap Podcast, Oct 6: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Rupee plummets 54 paise to close at 74.98 against US dollar
Stock market LIVE: Global cues, SGX hints to a positive gap-up; Oil cools off, Natural gas prices tumble 10 per cent
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Zee Entertainment | Titan
LIVE MARKET UPDATE: Domestic markets are likely to open gap-up on Thursday amid firm global set-up. At 7:50 am, SGX Nifty was at 17,777, up 148 points.
The focus will be on weekly F&O expiry, rupee's movement, stock-specific action, and expectations from RBI policy on Friday.
Globally, the Hang Seng rallied 2.3 per cent earlier today, while Nikkei gained 1.4 per cent. The Straits Times and KOSPI were up 1.1 per cent and 1.4 per cent, respectively. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 added 0.7 per cent.
