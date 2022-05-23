- Stocks to Watch: Infy, L&T, PowerGrid, BHEL, NTPC, IDBI Bank, Steel makers
- New audit rulebook for SPACs in offing: Govt may legalise, allow listing
- Elevated levels of risk aversion akin to 2008 global meltdown: BofA survey
- Street signs: Traders eye a Nifty breakout, Aether Industries stock & more
- Launches, base biz expansion tonic for Dr Reddy's double-digit growth
- Mcap of 3 of top-five valued firms jumps Rs 1.78 trn; Reliance lead gainer
- Markets post best daily gains in three months; Sensex, Nifty soar nearly 3%
- Axis MF sacks second fund manager in two days, assigns no reason
- Limited cases of front-running taken up for scrutiny in 2020-21 amid Covid
MARKET LIVE: Subdued open on cards for Sensex, Nifty; SGX Nifty off highs
Stock market live updates: After a volatile week, the Sensex and Nifty are likely to start Monday's trade on a tepud note as SGX Nifty futures fizzled out early gains.
The SGX Nifty June futures came off highs and were quoting at 16,262 levels at 7:30 am, largely unchanged from the last close.
Investors will continue to watch out for developments on the geo-political front. In the latest update, Ukraine has ruled out a ceasefire or ceding any territory to Russia, in another sign of no resolution of the conflict.
That apart, this week, the US Fed’s meeting minutes on Wednesday remains on investors' radar for cues on whether the central bank can curb inflation without denting the economy.
Among other things, the complete GDP Q1 estimate in the US and PMI data in the eurozone and UK will also be tracked later in the week.
Back home, logistics giant Delhivery is likely to make its debut on Tuesday, while markets may face bouts of volatility due to the monthly F&O expiry on Thursday.
Among stocks, Zomato, Divis Labs, Century Textiles, and Data Patterns will be in focus ahead of their Q4 results today.
Global cues
Fears of recession propelled the S&P500 briefly into a bear market on Friday before it closed flat. Some recovery also led the Dow to close unchanged, while the Nasdaq fell 0.3 per cent. However, stock futures in the US gained over 1 per cent on Monday.
Asian markets were mixed this morning. Nikkei rose 0.88 per cent, Kospi and S&P/ASX 200 gained up to 0.5 per cent. Shanghai Composite, Shenzhen Composite and Strait Times were flat. Hang Seng opened 0.5 per cent down.
Meanwhile, oil prices remain elevated, trading up to 0.8 per cent higher in early deals. Brent Crude and WTI were at $113 and $111 a barrel, respectively.
