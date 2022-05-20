- Sebi brings new format for security cover certificate, revises timeline
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty may open gap-up; Asian markets, US futures gain
Stock market live updates: At 8am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 15,990, hinting at an opening gain of over 200 points for Nifty.
Stock market live updates: After cracking 2.6 per cent each the previous day, the Sensex and Nifty are looking to start Friday’s session on an upbeat note amid strength in Asian markets and US equity futures.
Today, market action will be stock specific with NTPC, Amara Raja Batteries, IDFC Ltd, Indigo Paints, Mindteck India and Nuvoco Vistas set to announce their Q4 results.
In the primary market, eMudhra Rs 413 crore IPO opens for subscription today. Applications are invited in the price band of Rs 243 – 256 per share.
Ethos IPO closes for subscription on Friday. The issue so far has garnered just 44 per cent subscription, with the retail portion subscribed up to 68 per cent.
Paradeep Phosphates IPO was subscribed 1.8 times on the final day of the offer period. The retail portion was subscribed 1.4 times, QIBs 3.1 times while the HNI portion was subscribed up to 82 per cent only
New listing: Prudent Corporate Advisory will be in focus as the company makes its debut on bourses today. The issue price is fixed at Rs 630 a share. The issue had been subscribed 1.22 times.
That apart, FMCG pack may see some action as Indonesia mulls lifting the palm oil export ban.
Global cues
Overnight, in the US, Dow Jones ended 0.7 per cent lower, the S&P 500 fell 0.6 per cent and Nasdaq slipped 0.3 per cent. However, the futures were seen holding gains of up to 1 per cent this morning.
Among major markets in Asia, Hang Seng soared 2.3 per cent. Nikkei, Shanghai, Straits Times and Kospi were up around 1-1.5 per cent each.
Meanwhile, Brent crude futures ended 2.7 per cent higher at $112.04 a barrel, and WTI oil was up 2.4 per cent at $112.21 a barrel on Thursday.
