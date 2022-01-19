MARKETS: Muted start likely amid bearish global cues; SGX Nifty flat

LIVE market updates: Amid weak global cues, the key benchmark indices are likely to start trade on a mute note after they ended with significant losses the previous day. At 8:00 am, the SGX futures quoted 18,140 level, which is only 26 points up from Nifty's spot close on Tuesday.

High oil prices and sustained FII outflows are also seen to be weighing on investor sentiments.

Among individual stocks today, Bajaj Auto, L&T Infotech, Mastek, and Tata Communications are some of the major companies to announce December quarter results. could see some action after the NBFC beat street estimates by reporting a 85 per cent YoY surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,125 crore for Q3FY22. Consolidated NII also jumped by 40 per cent to Rs 6,000 crore.

In the primary market, the IPO of AGS Transact Technologies will also open for subscription. This is the first IPO to open in the new year 2022. In the primary market, the IPO of AGS Transact Technologies will also open for subscription. This is the first IPO to open in the new year 2022.