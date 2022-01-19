MARKETS: Muted start likely amid bearish global cues; SGX Nifty flat

-
LIVE market updates: Amid weak global cues, the key benchmark indices are likely to start trade on a mute note after they ended with significant losses the previous day. At 8:00 am, the SGX Nifty futures quoted 18,140 level, which is only 26 points up from Nifty's spot close on Tuesday.
High oil prices and sustained FII outflows are also seen to be weighing on investor sentiments.
In the primary market, the IPO of AGS Transact Technologies will also open for subscription. This is the first IPO to open in the new year 2022.
