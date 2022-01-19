JUST IN
Sensex, Nifty may hit all-time highs ahead of Budget 2022
Business Standard

MARKETS: Muted start likely amid bearish global cues; SGX Nifty flat

Stock market LIVE: High oil prices and sustained FII outflows are also seen to be weighing on investor sentiments.

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Traders monitor BSE index at a brokerage firm, as the Sensex goes down, in Mumbai | PTI

LIVE market updates: Amid weak global cues, the key benchmark indices are likely to start trade on a mute note after they ended with significant losses the previous day. At 8:00 am, the SGX Nifty futures quoted 18,140 level, which is only 26 points up from Nifty's spot close on Tuesday.

High oil prices and sustained FII outflows are also seen to be weighing on investor sentiments.

Among individual stocks today, Bajaj Auto, L&T Infotech, Mastek, Ceat and Tata Communications are some of the major companies to announce December quarter results.

Bajaj Finance could see some action after the NBFC beat street estimates by reporting a 85 per cent YoY surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,125 crore for Q3FY22. Consolidated NII also jumped by 40 per cent to Rs 6,000 crore.

In the primary market, the IPO of AGS Transact Technologies will also open for subscription. This is the first IPO to open in the new year 2022.

Global cues

The US stocks fell sharply on Tuesday as yields continued its northbound journey. Earnings disappointment by Goldman Sachs also dampened the sentiment for financial shares. The Dow Jones dropped 1.5 per cent. The S&P 500 plunged 1.8 per cent, and Nasdaq tumbled 2.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, Oil prices soared to a 7-year high amid supply concerns on the back of tensions in the Middle-East and Russia. According to reports, OPEC+ sources indicated that prices can shoot up to $100 a barrel. On Tuesday, Brent Crude gained 1.2 per cent at $87.51 a barrel, and WTI Crude jumped 1.9 per cent to $85.43 a barrel.

However, the major markets in Asia were mixed in early deals on Wednesday. Japan’s Nikkei had dipped 1.8 per cent, Taiwan was down 0.3 per cent and Shanghai Composite had slipped 0.1 per cent. Whereas, Hang Seng, Straits Times and Kospi were up 0.1-0.2 per cent each.

First Published: Wed, January 19 2022. 08:06 IST

