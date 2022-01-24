JUST IN
Budget 2022: What markets expect from the Finance Minister
Business Standard

MARKETS: Gap-down start likely on weak global cues; SGX Nifty falls 100 pts

Stock market LIVE: At 8 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting 17,548 levels, down 100 points from Nifty's spot close on Friday, thus indicating a gap-down opening.

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: The key benchmark indices are likely to start the week on a negative note amid bearish global cues, possibly extending weakness for a fifth session on Monday.

At 8 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting 17,548 levels, down 100 points from Nifty's spot close on Friday, thus indicating a gap-down opening.

The market today may get direction from heavyweights RIL and ICICI Bank, which posted their earnings on Friday after market hours and Saturday, respectively.The Mukesh Ambani-led company reported a strong 42 per cent YoY jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 18,549 crore for Q3FY22, backed by a 57 per cent growth in consolidated revenue at Rs 1,85,027 crore. READ MORE

ICICI Bank, on the other hand, posted a 25.4 per cent YoY growth in Q3 standalone net at Rs 6,193.81 crore, on the back of 10.9 per cent increase in total income to Rs 27,069.67 crore.

Further, stocks of Axis Bank, HDFC AMC, Indian Energy Exchange, SBI Cards and Shriram Transport Finance are also likely to be in focus ahead of their respective December quarter earnings. READ MORE.

Globally, the US Federal Reserve policy meeting on January 27 on the interest rate decision and the FOMC statement for further direction on rates are also watched out for this week.

Global cues

The US markets wilted under the selling pressue last week, with Nasdaq posting its biggest weekly loss since March 2020 amid inflation concerns and fears of monetary tightening. On Friday, the Dow Jones slipped 1.3 per cent, the S&P 500 index dropped 1.9 per cent and Nasdaq tumbled 2.7 per cent.

Meanwhile, oil prices witnessed some profit-taking after rallying to 7-year highs. Brent Crude was down 0.6 per cent at $87.89 a barrel, and WTI Crude slipped 0.5 per cent to $85.14 a barrel.

Major markets in Asia this morning were down around a per cent each. Hang Seng, Shanghai Composite and Taiwan were down 0.9 per cent – 1.1 per cent each. Kospi had dropped 1.5 per cent, while Nikkei and Straits Times declined 0.7 per cent and 0.5 per cent, respectively.

First Published: Mon, January 24 2022. 08:13 IST

