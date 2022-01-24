MARKETS: Gap-down start likely on weak global cues; SGX Nifty falls 100 pts

-
LIVE market updates: The key benchmark indices are likely to start the week on a negative note amid bearish global cues, possibly extending weakness for a fifth session on Monday.
At 8 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting 17,548 levels, down 100 points from Nifty's spot close on Friday, thus indicating a gap-down opening.
The market today may get direction from heavyweights RIL and ICICI Bank, which posted their earnings on Friday after market hours and Saturday, respectively.The Mukesh Ambani-led company reported a strong 42 per cent YoY jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 18,549 crore for Q3FY22, backed by a 57 per cent growth in consolidated revenue at Rs 1,85,027 crore. READ MORE
ICICI Bank, on the other hand, posted a 25.4 per cent YoY growth in Q3 standalone net at Rs 6,193.81 crore, on the back of 10.9 per cent increase in total income to Rs 27,069.67 crore.
