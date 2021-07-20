JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: D-St eyeing lower start for 2nd day as global rout continues

Stock market LIVE: Equities fell in Japan, Australia and South Korea on Tuesday but the drops were orderly

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, SGX Nifty, Wall Street, Covid, delta, HCL Tech
LIVE market updates: Global trends once again are likely to dictate market trend as a selloff in world equities continued amid concerns that the spread of the Delta variant could hamper economic recovery. SGX Nifty traded marginally lower by 31 points at 15,710 around 7.30 am, helped by strength in US futures.

Equities fell in Japan, Australia and South Korea on Tuesday but the drops were orderly. Japan’s Topix index fell 1%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.9% and South Korea’s Kospi index fell lost 0.4%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures, meanwhile, gained 0.4% each.

In overnight trade, Dow index crashed 700 points or 2.09%. S&P and the Nasdaq suffered their largest one-day percentage drop since mid-May. They ended 1.59% and 1.06% lower, respectively.

Crude prices plunged 7% in Monday's trade to below $69 a barrel. The prices stabilised earlier today, up 0.6%. 

Earnings today
Thirty-three companies, including Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Crisil and Network 18 are slated to post their June quarter results today.


