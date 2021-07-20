- Real estate fund managers rush to raise fresh money as banks baulk
MARKET LIVE: D-St eyeing lower start for 2nd day as global rout continues
Stock market LIVE: Equities fell in Japan, Australia and South Korea on Tuesday but the drops were orderly
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Equities fell in Japan, Australia and South Korea on Tuesday but the drops were orderly. Japan’s Topix index fell 1%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.9% and South Korea’s Kospi index fell lost 0.4%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures, meanwhile, gained 0.4% each.
In overnight trade, Dow index crashed 700 points or 2.09%. S&P and the Nasdaq suffered their largest one-day percentage drop since mid-May. They ended 1.59% and 1.06% lower, respectively.
Crude prices plunged 7% in Monday's trade to below $69 a barrel. The prices stabilised earlier today, up 0.6%.
Earnings today
Thirty-three companies, including Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Crisil and Network 18 are slated to post their June quarter results today.
Earnings today
