MARKETS: Benchmarks may start in the green; MapmyIndia IPO to open today

RateGainTravel Technologies IPO was subscribed up to 75 per cent at the end of Day 2 of its issue. The retail portion was subscribed nearly 4 times.

C. E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia) IPO will open for subscription today. The company aims to raise up to Rs 1,040 crore by way of complete Offer for Sale of equity shares in the price band of Rs 1,000 – Rs 1,033.

Global cues



The US stocks edged higher on Wednesday amid encouraging vaccine flow. According to reports, Pfizer and BioNTech said their three-shot course of the vaccine was able to neutralize the new Omicron variant in a laboratory test and they could deliver an upgraded vaccine in March 2022 if needed. Dow was up 0.1 per cent, while Nasdaq and the S&P 500 index advanced 0.6 per cent and 0.3 per cent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Asian too have started trade on a positive note. Hang Seng has rallied over a per cent. Straits Times, Kospi and Taiwan have gained 0.3 per cent to 0.5 per cent each. Shanghai was up 0.2 per cent, while Nikkei had slipped 0.2 per cent.