MARKET LIVE: Positive open likely for Sensex, Nifty amid firm global cues

Stock market live updates: As of 07:00 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 15,650, indicating a gap-up of 90-odd points on the Nifty 50.

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Stock market live updates: The Sensex and Nifty benchmarks are heading for a higher start on Friday, tracking strength in the US overnight and Asian markets this morning. 

On Wednesday, US Fed Chair Jerome Powell yet again called his commitment to curbing inflation “unconditional” even as investors remain on edge on rising reccesion fears. 

Powell also said it is significantly more challenging to get CPI back to 2 per cent while also preserving economic strength.

That said, markets may continue to consolidate today after being volatile the entire week.  

Stocks to watch

ONGC: ONGC overseas arm ONGC Videsh has made an oil discovery in a recently drilled well Urraca-IX in CPO-5 block, Llanos Basin, Colombia. 

Century Plyboards: Century Plyboards has made further investments of Rs 20.95 crore in its wholly owned Century Panels by subscribing to 2.09 crore shares through a rights issue.

Jammu & Kashmir Bank: Jammu & Kashmir Bank said its board will hold a meeting on June 28 to consider raising capital (Tier I/Tier II) during the financial year 2022-23.

Global cues

Overnight, the US stocks ended with notable gains led by tech stocks as yields declined to two-week lows. Dow Jones gained 0.7 per cent, the S&P 500 jumped a per cent and the Nasdaq surged 1.6 per cent.

This morning on Friday, markets in Asia were also seen holding smart gains. The Kospi soared 1.6 per cent, and Taiwan was up over a per cent. Nikkei added 0.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, crude oil prices ended lower on Thursday as the Fed chief’s comments fanned fears of a slowdown in the US economic growth. Brent Crude declined 1.5 per cent to $110.05 a barrel and WTI Crude slipped 1.8 per cent to $104.27 a barrel.

