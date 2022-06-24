- MARKET LIVE: Positive open likely for Sensex, Nifty amid firm global cues
- Stocks to Watch: Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, Tata Motors, Thermax, DCM Shriram, IT
- Mid, small-sized HFCs may bear the brunt of rising interest rates
- Sebi amends educational qualification criteria for recruiting new officials
- Investment via participatory notes declines to Rs 86,706 crore in May
- Sensex rises 443 pts; Nifty rebounds nearly 1% as auto, IT shares advance
- Invest in dynamic bond funds to navigate impact of interest rate cycle
- Trading volume dips amid market turmoil, retail investors take a hit
- Route Mobile hits 18-month low; stock sheds 25% in the two weeks
- Macrotech, Brigade Ent: Bet on these stks to benefit from real estate boom
MARKET LIVE: Positive open likely for Sensex, Nifty amid firm global cues
Stock market live updates: As of 07:00 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 15,650, indicating a gap-up of 90-odd points on the Nifty 50.
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Nifty
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Stock market live updates: The Sensex and Nifty benchmarks are heading for a higher start on Friday, tracking strength in the US overnight and Asian markets this morning.
As of 07:00 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 15,650, indicating a gap-up of 90-odd points on the Nifty 50.
On Wednesday, US Fed Chair Jerome Powell yet again called his commitment to curbing inflation “unconditional” even as investors remain on edge on rising reccesion fears.
Powell also said it is significantly more challenging to get CPI back to 2 per cent while also preserving economic strength.
That said, markets may continue to consolidate today after being volatile the entire week.
Stocks to watch
Powell also said it is significantly more challenging to get CPI back to 2 per cent while also preserving economic strength.
That said, markets may continue to consolidate today after being volatile the entire week.
Stocks to watch
ONGC: ONGC overseas arm ONGC Videsh has made an oil discovery in a recently drilled well Urraca-IX in CPO-5 block, Llanos Basin, Colombia.
Century Plyboards: Century Plyboards has made further investments of Rs 20.95 crore in its wholly owned Century Panels by subscribing to 2.09 crore shares through a rights issue.
Jammu & Kashmir Bank: Jammu & Kashmir Bank said its board will hold a meeting on June 28 to consider raising capital (Tier I/Tier II) during the financial year 2022-23.
Jammu & Kashmir Bank: Jammu & Kashmir Bank said its board will hold a meeting on June 28 to consider raising capital (Tier I/Tier II) during the financial year 2022-23.
Global cues
Overnight, the US stocks ended with notable gains led by tech stocks as yields declined to two-week lows. Dow Jones gained 0.7 per cent, the S&P 500 jumped a per cent and the Nasdaq surged 1.6 per cent.
This morning on Friday, markets in Asia were also seen holding smart gains. The Kospi soared 1.6 per cent, and Taiwan was up over a per cent. Nikkei added 0.6 per cent.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices ended lower on Thursday as the Fed chief’s comments fanned fears of a slowdown in the US economic growth. Brent Crude declined 1.5 per cent to $110.05 a barrel and WTI Crude slipped 1.8 per cent to $104.27 a barrel.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More