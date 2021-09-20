JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty down 150 points, indicates gap-down start for D-St

Stock market LIVE: Markets in mainland China, Japan and South Korea are closed on Monday for holidays

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market updates: The profit taking is likely to gather pace on D-Street if early indications are anything to go by. At 8.10 am, SGX Nifty was down 149 points at 17,452.50, indicating a gap-down start for the benchmark indices on Monday.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in mainland China, Japan and South Korea are closed on Monday for holidays. Australia's ASX200 was, however, down 1.5 per cent and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded 0.38 per cent lower.

