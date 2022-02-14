JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Stocks to Watch: Apollo Hospitals, Nazara, DB Realty, Orchid Pharma, auto
Business Standard

MARKETS: Lower start likely on bearish global cues; SGX Nifty falls 200 pts

At 8:10 am, the SGX Nifty Futures were 200 points down at 17,147, as against the Nifty's spot close on the previous day.

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Nifty

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

tocks, markets, stock market, broker, trader

LIVE market updates: The key benchmark indices are likely to start Monday's session lower amid weak global cues heightened by interest rate hikes expectations and the growing geo-political tension around Russian and Ukraine.

At 8:10 am, the SGX Nifty Futures were 200 points down at 17,147, as against the Nifty's spot close on the previous day.

In the market, Coal India, Eicher Motors, Graphite India, Grasim Industries, Balkrishna Industries, Adani Wilmar, NBCC and SpiceJet are some of the companies that will report their quarterly numbers later today.

In an other significant development, the state insurer – Life Insurance Corporation of India has filed its IPO draft papers with the market regulator SEBI The government will sell 5 per cent of its stake, fetching between Rs 60,000 crore and Rs 75,000 crore, thus pegging the insurer's market value between Rs 12 trillion and Rs 15 trillion. The final valuation will be decided closer to the IPO. READ MORE.

Global cues

On Friday, the US markets crashed heavily with Dow Jones down 1.4 per cent and Nasdaq (2.8 per cent) after Washington warned that Russia had massed enough troops near Ukraine to launch a major invasion, and that an attack could begin any day.

Oil prices ended last week at fresh 7-year highs. Brent crude surged 3.3 per cent to $94.44 a barrel, and WTI crude soared 3.6 per cent to $93.10, a barrel.

This morning, the major markets in Asia were deep in red underlining the bearish sentiment. Nikkei plunged over 2.5 per cent. Kospi slumped 2.1 per cent. Taiwan and Hang Seng were down 1.8 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively. Straits Times slipped 0.6 per cent, while Shanghai Composite moved up 0.1 per cent.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, February 14 2022. 08:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.