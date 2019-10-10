- Markets bounce back after six days of losses on gains in banking stocks
- Indiabulls group board to take up share buybacks proposal on Monday
- India INX reaches $500 billion milestone over jump in trading volume
- Indian stocks to make a comeback as banking crisis passes, says AMP
- Sobha covers more ground in Q2; volume growth expected to be steady
- Kind employers may offer gifts, but onus lies on employees to pay tax on it
- No slowdown blues for AC makers as double-digit sales growth continues
- Muted demand, hedges hit Titan's jewellery sales, Q2 revenues down 2%
- Mutual Fund investors look to exit market as equity inflows see 27% dip
- Apparel retailers' Q2 margins to remain weak on high discounts, poor demand
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for benchmark indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will look at corporate earnings, global cues, oil price movement, and the rupee's trajectory for market direction today.
A total of six companies, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and IndusInd Bank, are scheduled to announce their September quarter results today. According to this Business Standard report, analysts will watch the TCS management's commentary on three of its segments — banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, and retail, to get a broader sense about the information technology (IT) services sector’s performance in the quarter.
GLOBAL CUES
Wall Street rose on Wednesday but pared gains on reports that Washington and Beijing were making no progress in deputy-level talks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.91 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.02 per cent. Asian stocks tumbled in early trade on Thursday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.31 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei slip 0.11 per cent.
In commodities, Brent crude settled at $58.32 a barrel, up 8 cents.
(With inputs from Reuters)
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More