MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for benchmark indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Markets, Stocks, Shares
Investors will look at corporate earnings, global cues, oil price movement, and the rupee's trajectory for market direction today.

A total of six companies, including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and IndusInd Bank, are scheduled to announce their September quarter results today. According to this Business Standard report, analysts will watch the TCS management's commentary on three of its segments — banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), manufacturing, and retail, to get a broader sense about the information technology (IT) services sector’s performance in the quarter.

GLOBAL CUES

Wall Street rose on Wednesday but pared gains on reports that Washington and Beijing were making no progress in deputy-level talks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.91 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.02 per cent. Asian stocks tumbled in early trade on Thursday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.31 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei slip 0.11 per cent.

In commodities, Brent crude settled at $58.32 a barrel, up 8 cents.

(With inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

