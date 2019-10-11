- Infosys Q2 preview: IT major may further increase FY20 revenue guidance
- Gem and jewellery export down 7.6% to Rs 1.3 trillion in first half
- IHFL, LVB stocks fall up to 23% after RBI rejected merger proposal
- Female representation in India Inc among lowest globally: CSRI report
- IRCTC may not give fillip to IPO market amid turmoil in financial sector
- Bombay HC allows Edelweiss AMC's plea for disclosure of all DHFL assets
- Piramal knocks Sebi's door to counter rumours about financial services biz
- Firms opting for private placements, rather than issuing bonds in public
- TCS posts weaker growth than expected; Q2 net profit up 1.8% at Rs 8,042 cr
- Asset quality concerns spoil IndusInd Bank's Q2 show; net profit surges 50%
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will eye corporate earnings and global cues for market direction today.
IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) yesterday reported weaker than expected Q2FY20 numbers, indicating that double-digit growth may elude the company this fiscal. READ MORE
Globally, the hope that the US-China trade talks would yield at least a partial deal might boost investors' risk appetite. Top US and Chinese negotiators met on Thursday for the first time since late July to try to find a way out of a 15-month trade war and US President Donald Trump said the talks went “very well today.”
GLOBAL CUES
U.S. stocks rose on Thursday on US-China trade deal optimism. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.57 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.64 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.6 per cent. Asian shares were up in early trade on Friday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5 per cent. Australian shares climbed 0.8 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index gained 0.9 per cent.
Oil prices rose on Thursday. Global benchmark Brent crude futures settled up 78 cents at $59.10 a barrel.
RESULTS TODAY
Today, a total of eight companies, including Infosys, are scheduled to announce their September quarter earnings.
Infosys may further upgrade its revenue guidance for the financial year 2019-20 (FY20) as the company remains on a firm footing, analysts said. READ MORE
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
