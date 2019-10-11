JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices

Catch all the live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty, TCS, Infosys, US China, oil, rupee, ncc, Biocon
Investors will eye corporate earnings and global cues for market direction today.

IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) yesterday reported weaker than expected Q2FY20 numbers, indicating that double-digit growth may elude the company this fiscal. READ MORE

Globally, the hope that the US-China trade talks would yield at least a partial deal might boost investors' risk appetite. Top US and Chinese negotiators met on Thursday for the first time since late July to try to find a way out of a 15-month trade war and US President Donald Trump said the talks went “very well today.”

GLOBAL CUES

U.S. stocks rose on Thursday on US-China trade deal optimism. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.57 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.64 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.6 per cent. Asian shares were up in early trade on Friday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.5 per cent. Australian shares climbed 0.8 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei stock index gained 0.9 per cent.

Oil prices rose on Thursday. Global benchmark Brent crude futures settled up 78 cents at $59.10 a barrel.

RESULTS TODAY

Today, a total of eight companies, including Infosys, are scheduled to announce their September quarter earnings.

Infosys may further upgrade its revenue guidance for the financial year 2019-20 (FY20) as the company remains on a firm footing, analysts said. READ MORE

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh