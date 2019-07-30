- Voda Idea losses spill over to other AB Birla group firms; m-cap down 6.2%
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
June quarter earnings, global cues, and stock-specific updates will give direction to the market today.
The US central bankers will begin their two-day meeting later in the day and are expected to lower borrowing costs for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis.
The SGX Nifty is indicating a positive start for the domestic indices.
RESULTS TODAY
Tech Mahindra is likely to report a weak set of numbers for June quarter of the financial year 2019-20. In line with industry peers, the company is expected to see a dip in operating margin, owing to rupee appreciation, wage hikes, visa fees and Comviva seasonality.READ MORE
Analysts expect Hero Motocorp to report a decline in revenue as well as profit due to falling volumes amid a sector-wide slowdown. READ MORE
Improved loan growth and increased net interest income (NII) could aid private lender Axis Bank to report an over 150 per cent rise in the net profit for April-June quarter for the fiscal year 2019-20 (Q1FY20). READ MORE
Apart from these companies, 69 other firms are scheduled to declare their June quarter results today.
GLOBAL CUES
U.S. stocks on Monday took a breather ahead of an expected interest rate cut by the Fed. The Dow rose 0.11 per cent to 27,221, the S&P 500 lost 0.16 per cent to 3,021 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.44 per cent, to 8,293.33.
Asian stocks edged up on Tuesday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.15 per cent. South Korea's KOSPI advanced 0.2 per cent and Japan's Nikkei added 0.7 per cent. Australian stocks climbed as much as 0.7 per cent to touch a record high.
(With inputs from Reuters)
