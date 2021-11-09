MARKETS: Flat start likely on D-St; Paytm, Sapphire Foods' IPOs in focus

LIVE market updates: Stock-specific action, primary market activity, and global trends will guide the sentiment on Dalal Street on Tuesday.

Besides, foreign fund flows will be closely tracked as exchanges have decided to introduce T+1 settlement in a phased manner, starting from February 25, 2021, for the bottom 100 stocks only.

At 8:15 AM, was down 8 pointd at 18,129.5 levels, indicating a flat start for our

Primary Market Update

The One97 Communications' Rs 18,300-crore IPO, the parent company of Paytm, was subscribed 18 per cent at the end of Day 1 of the issue.

On Tuesday, Sapphire Foods IPO, the owners of popular outlets such as KFC and Pizza Hut, will open for subscription in the price band of Rs 1,120 to Rs 1,180. Global cues

The US ended higher on Monday as investors' cheered passage of the Infrastructure bill, even as Tesla shares weighed following a Twitter poll that said Elon Musk should consider selling 10 per cent stake in the company. The Dow Jones moved up 0.3 per cent, while the S&P 500 Nasdaq added 0.1 per cent

This morning in Asia, the Nikkei was up 0.2 per cent, while the Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite indices added 0.7 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively. Straits Times too edged 0.1 per cent higher, and Taiwan Weighted index jumped 0.9 per cent. The S&P/ASX 200 and Kospi, however, were a wee bit in red.