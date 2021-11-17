MARKETS: Sensex down 100 pts, Nifty below 17,950 in pre-open

-
ALSO READ
Sebi board meeting today: Here are the important issues on agenda
'Leveraged trades can become a worrying factor for the markets'
SAT gives split verdict in Sebi-PNB Housing case; interim order to continue
Sebi bars 15 entities from capital market for insider trading in Zee
Sebi may dilute certain clauses in controversial MF compensation circular
-
Pre-open session
LIVE market updates: BSE Sensex fell 136 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 60,186 levels in pre-open session, suggesting a negative start for Dalal Street on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty, meanwhile, was down 56 points at 17,943.
==============================================================
Updated at 8:20 AM
LIVE market updates: The benchmarks are eyeing gap-down start on Wednesday amid a slew of negative news flow. For instance, global rating agency, Fitch Ratings, has retained India's ratings at the lowest investment grade with a negative outlook due to high debt and limited fiscal headroom of the central and the state governments.
Besides, given the IPO rush wherein the companies have raised more than Rs 1 trillion so far this year, the market regulator, Sebi has proposed to tweak rules governing IPOs to bring in more transparency and accountability.
High crude oil prices, inflation concerns and FII outflows continue to weigh on the market sentiment as well.
Againt this backdrop, SGX Nifty was down 70 points at 17,935 levels at 8:20 AM
Global cues
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU