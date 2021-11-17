JUST IN
Short-term bias for Nifty seems weak, says Subash Gangadharan
Business Standard

MARKETS: Sensex down 100 pts, Nifty below 17,950 in pre-open

Stock market LIVE: High crude oil prices, inflation concerns and FII outflows continue to weigh on the market sentiment as well

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Pre-open session

LIVE market updates: BSE Sensex fell 136 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 60,186 levels in pre-open session, suggesting a negative start for Dalal Street on Wednesday. The NSE Nifty, meanwhile, was down 56 points at 17,943.

==============================================================


Updated at 8:20 AM

LIVE market updates: The benchmarks are eyeing gap-down start on Wednesday amid a slew of negative news flow. For instance, global rating agency, Fitch Ratings, has retained India's ratings at the lowest investment grade with a negative outlook due to high debt and limited fiscal headroom of the central and the state governments.

Besides, given the IPO rush wherein the companies have raised more than Rs 1 trillion so far this year, the market regulator, Sebi has proposed to tweak rules governing IPOs to bring in more transparency and accountability.

High crude oil prices, inflation concerns and FII outflows continue to weigh on the market sentiment as well.

Againt this backdrop, SGX Nifty was down 70 points at 17,935 levels at 8:20 AM

Global cues

The US markets logged gains on Tuesday on the back of upbeat retail data despite rising inflation. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 gained 0.2 per cent and 0.4 per cent, respectively. Nasdaq jumped 0.8 per cent. The dollar index which tracks the USD versus six global currencies rose to a 16-month high.

Asian markets were down with marginal losses this morning. Nikkei and Hang Seng were down 0.3 per cent each, while Shanghai Composite and Straits Times slipped 0.1 per cent, each. Kospi dropped 0.8 per cent. Taiwan, however, was up 0.1 per cent.

First Published: Wed, November 17 2021. 08:24 IST

