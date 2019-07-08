- Budget impact: Sebi may give listed firms two years for 35% public holding
- Seven of top-10 firms add Rs 53,732 cr in m-cap; HDFC biggest gainer
- Markets lose Rs 475 crore of foreign investment in pre-Budget week
- Mid-caps take a plunge: EY looks at stock movements after Budget 2019
- Budget disappoints market: Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco end lower
- Budget 2019: Finance Bill seeks to address carry over of losses, MAT norms
- Budget 2019: Taxes on super rich, buybacks draw flak from India Inc
- Union Budget 2019: Social stock exchanges could soon take off in India
- Budget: Sensex falls 1% as lack of stimulus weighs, Nifty ends at 11,811
- Budget gives NBFCs fillip for boosting consumption over medium term
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests negative start for benchmark indices
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Benchmark indices on Monday are expected to feel the overhang of the Union Budget.
SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the indices.
On Friday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed 395 points, or 0.99 per cent, lower at 39,513 levels, while the broader Nifty50 index tanked 136 points, or 1.14 levels, to end at 11,811 levels.
The rupee gained 10 paise to settle at 68.40 against the US dollar.
Global Cues
Asian shares slipped on Monday as investors wagered on a less aggressive policy easing in the United States. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan tumbled 0.3 per cent, with South Korea's KOSPI off 1 per cent and Australian shares down 0.4 per cent. Japan's Nikkei faltered 0.6 per cent.
US stocks dipped on Friday following an unexpectedly strong US payrolls report that led investors to reassess how dovish a stance the Fed may take at its next meeting. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.16 per cent, to 26,922, the S&P 500 lost 0.18 per cent, to 2,990 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.1 per cent, to 8,162.
In commodity markets, oil prices rose with Brent crude futures up 9 cents at $64.32 per barrel while US crude added 8 cents to $57.59.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
