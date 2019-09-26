- Extending debt instrument maturity is like default: Sebi circular
- Reliance Industries set to gather steam in H2 on improving outlook
- BNP sees second-order boost on corporate tax cut, tweaks stock picks
- Indices end winning run as global tensions, profit-booking take toll
- Sebi eases norms for registration of FPIs, junks 'broad-basing' criteria
- Linking loans to external benchmark may delay SBI's profit revival
- Corporate tax cut, lower costs may take IndiGo out of air bubble
- Private sector's share in LIC's portfolio plunges to 16-year low
- Why linking loans to external benchmark is a tough challenge for banks
- Power Exchange India to re-launch 'day-ahead spot' contract in six weeks
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A share broker monitors market fluctuation
Markets are likely to be volatile today ahead of the expiry of Futures and Options (F&O) contracts for the September series.
A major factor in today's trade would be US President Donald Trump's comment that a deal to end a nearly 15-month trade war with China "could happen sooner than people think". The prospect of the year-long trade war nearing its end could boost investor sentiment.
GLOBAL CUES
On Wall Street, stocks rose as investors shrugged off the news of an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.61 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.62 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.05 per cent. Asian stocks edged up on Thursday. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 per cent. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.45 per cent. Australian shares were up 0.13 per cent.
Oil futures rose in Asia in a sign of cautious optimism about global economic prospects. Brent crude rose 0.29 per cent to $62.54 per barrel.
(With inputs from Reuters)
