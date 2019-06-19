- MARKET LIVE:Sensex,Nifty,US-China,Trade war,Fed rate,oil,rupee,market today
- Foreign investors picking controlling stakes in companies on the rise
- New product launches, traction in foreign sales are key triggers for GCPL
- Punjab National Bank's FY20 aim: Find a page in investors' good books
- Sebi moves to curb sensitive information leak, seeks trading details
- Dividend payout by BSE500 firms up 1.7%; share buyback rises 64% in FY19
- India lags on per capita digital transactions, but is on the track
- Lakshmi Vilas Bank can't give away its 92-year-old identity: MD & CEO
- On-tap licences for small finance banks to see many applicants this year
- SAT stays Sebi's order asking Prannoy, Radhika to step down from NDTV
MARKET LIVE: US-China trade talks, Fed meet outcome to steer indices today
Catch all the live updates of the stock market here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Indices are likely to open higher on Wednesday amid positive global sentiments on the back of a potential trade truce between the US and China.
On Tuesday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 86 points to 39,046 while the broader Nifty50 index climbed 19 points to 11,691.5.
Oil & Rupee
Oil prices soared during the morning trade, extending sharp gains from the previous session.
Brent crude futures were up 0.6 per cent, at $62.48 a barrel by 6:00 am. They rose 2 per cent on Tuesday.
The rupee Tuesday appreciated by 21 paise to close at 69.70 against the US dollar.
Global cues
Asian share markets jumped on Wednesday as investors hoped that the Federal Reserve could open the door to future rate cuts.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.6 per cent in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei rose 1.5 per cent and South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.1 per cent.
On Wall Street, indices rallied during the overnight trade on Tuesday on hopes of progress in Sino-US trade dialogues.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 353 points to close at 26,465 while the S&P500 gained 28 points to settle at 2,918. The Nasdaq rallied 109 points to end the session at 7,954.
(With inputs from Reuters)
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More