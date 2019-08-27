- Today's picks: From Zee Ent to Tata Motors, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday
- Linking lending and repo rates may eat into bank's profitability
- Tax cloud over indirect transfer provisions for foreign portfolio investors
- Fund manager who beat 98% of peers says stay calm and buy stocks
- Sensex rises 793 points on govt's stimulus package; Nifty ends above 11,000
- Adani Ports banks on growth containers, gas to double volume; stock up 5.3%
- Rs 26-trillion mutual fund industry yet to penetrate most Indian states
- Gold quotes at a huge discount in late trades as buyers desert market
- Aluminium makers working with Niti Aayog, BIS to check scrap misuse
- Investor wealth rises by Rs 2.41 trn as market zooms on stimulus package
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Markets today may keep up the upmove from Monday's session amid improved investor sentiment due to the government's economic measures and the winding down of the US-China trade rhetoric.
Supporting the market mood, U.S. President Donald Trump flagged the possibility of a trade deal with China and said he believes Beijing was sincere in its desire to reach an agreement.
Interglobe Aviation will be in focus today as it holds its 16th annual general meeting (AGM) today where Rahul Bhatia, promoter of IndiGo, is expected to assure minority shareholders that all was well with the country’s largest airline. READ MORE
GLOBAL CUES
On Wall Street, signs that Sino-US trade hostilities might be easing helped restore investor confidence. The Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite all added over 1 per cent each. Asian stocks tracked global peers higher on Tuesday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI added 0.8 per cent and Japan's Nikkei rose 1 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
