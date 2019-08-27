JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for benchmark indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Markets today may keep up the upmove from Monday's session amid improved investor sentiment due to the government's economic measures and the winding down of the US-China trade rhetoric.

Supporting the market mood, U.S. President Donald Trump flagged the possibility of a trade deal with China and said he believes Beijing was sincere in its desire to reach an agreement.

Interglobe Aviation will be in focus today as it holds its 16th annual general meeting (AGM) today where Rahul Bhatia, promoter of IndiGo, is expected to assure minority shareholders that all was well with the country’s largest airline. READ MORE

GLOBAL CUES

On Wall Street, signs that Sino-US trade hostilities might be easing helped restore investor confidence. The Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite all added over 1 per cent each. Asian stocks tracked global peers higher on Tuesday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 per cent, South Korea's KOSPI added 0.8 per cent and Japan's Nikkei rose 1 per cent.

(With inputs from Reuters)

