MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates weak start for domestic indices

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Mutual funds drive markets to lifetime highs
Investors will look at global cues and stock-specific action for market direction today.

On the US-China trade deal front, top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that a December 15 deadline was still in place to impose a new round of US tariffs on Chinese consumer goods, but President Donald Trump likes where trade talks with China are going.

Apart from these, movement of rupee against the US dollar, crude oil prices, FII flows and other global cues are also expected to guide markets.

GLOBAL CUES

Asian stocks kicked off Monday's trade with modest gains. Japan’s Topix index rose 0.4 per cent. Australia’s ASX 200 Index rose 0.2 per cent, and Kospi index climbed 0.2 per cent. SGX Nifty, though, signalled a weak start for domestic indices.

In commodities, Brent crude futures were trading 0.34 per cent lower at $64.17 per barrel in the early trade.

