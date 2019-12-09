- Karvy Stock Broking scandal: Sebi unlikely to provide relief to lenders
- Eris Lifesciences soars 7%, hits five-month high in a weak market
- 'High-quality' trade losing steam as valuations reach unsustainable levels
- Gilt funds lose steam after RBI pause on rate cut triggers yield spike
- SBI sees strong value addition from subsidiaries, SBI Cards top contributor
- Know your onions: Buyers left teary eyed as prices surge to Rs 200 a kilo
- Market outlook: US-China talks, macro-data to influence markets this week
- India's weak economic data turns FPIs from net buyers to net sellers in Dec
- Equitas Small Bank to raise Rs 250 crore through private placement
- Rally in equities, dollar sparks 1% net outflow in global gold ETFs
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates weak start for domestic indices
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will look at global cues and stock-specific action for market direction today.
On the US-China trade deal front, top White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said that a December 15 deadline was still in place to impose a new round of US tariffs on Chinese consumer goods, but President Donald Trump likes where trade talks with China are going.
Apart from these, movement of rupee against the US dollar, crude oil prices, FII flows and other global cues are also expected to guide markets.
GLOBAL CUES
Asian stocks kicked off Monday's trade with modest gains. Japan’s Topix index rose 0.4 per cent. Australia’s ASX 200 Index rose 0.2 per cent, and Kospi index climbed 0.2 per cent. SGX Nifty, though, signalled a weak start for domestic indices.
In commodities, Brent crude futures were trading 0.34 per cent lower at $64.17 per barrel in the early trade.
