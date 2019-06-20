JUST IN
Market outlook and top two trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher
MARKET LIVE: US Fed rate decision, oil prices to steer indices today

Catch all the live updates of the stock market here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Markets are expected to see positive opening on Thursday tracking gains among Asian peers.

On Wednesday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed 66 points higher at 39,113 while the broader Nifty50 ended absolutely flat at 11,691.

Oil & Rupee

Oil prices rose over 1 percent on Thursday as official data showed greater than expected fall in the US crude inventories. Brent crude futures had risen 1.3 per cent to $62.64 by 6:00 am.

The rupee inched up 2 paise to end at 69.68 against the US dollar.

Global cues

Asian shares witnessed gains during the early morning trade on Thursday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei ruling 0.33 per cent higher while South Korea’s Kospi was trading mildly lower, down 0.08 per cent.

On Wall Street, the indices inched up during the overnight trade on Wednesday. Dow Jones Industrial Average added 38 points to settle at 26,504 while the S&P500 ended 9 points higher at 2,926. The Nasdaq too gained 33 points to close the session at 7,987.

First Published: Thu, June 20 2019. 07:06 IST

