JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

Short-term outlook for the market remains negative: Devang Shah
Business Standard

MARKET LIVE: US sanction on Iran, Viral Acharya's exit top events to watch

Catch all the live updates of the stock market here

SI Reporter  |  New Delhi 

Markets
Markets

Markets are expected to remain volatile on weak global cues.

On Friday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex crashed 407 points to 39,194 while the broader Nifty50 index settled 108 points lower at 11,724.

Oil & Rupee

Oil prices climbed on Monday as tensions remain high between Iran and the US. Brent futures were up 0.6 per cent at $65.57 a barrel by 6:15 am.

The rupee fell 14 paise to settle at 69.57 against the US dollar.

Global cues

Asian shares were trading lower during the early morning trade on Monday. Japan’s Nikkei was trading 0.2 per cent lower while South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.06 per cent.

On Wall Street, the indices slipped during the overnight trade on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 34 points lower at 26,719 while the S&P500 closed 4 points lower at 2,950. The Nasdaq shed 20 points to end at 8,032.

(With inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Mon, June 24 2019. 07:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU