MARKET LIVE: US sanction on Iran, Viral Acharya's exit top events to watch

-
ALSO READ
MARKET WRAP: Sensex, Nifty end flat with negative bias; PSBs, IT slip
MARKET WRAP: Sensex tanks 491 pts, ends below 39k at 1-month closing low
Sensex ends 407 pts lower, Nifty below 11,750; YES Bank, Maruti top losers
US ends Iran sanction waivers: What it means for oil and endgame explained
Market snaps 9-day losing streak; Sensex jumps 227 pts, Nifty over 11,200
-
Markets are expected to remain volatile on weak global cues.
On Friday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex crashed 407 points to 39,194 while the broader Nifty50 index settled 108 points lower at 11,724.
Oil & Rupee
Oil prices climbed on Monday as tensions remain high between Iran and the US. Brent futures were up 0.6 per cent at $65.57 a barrel by 6:15 am.
The rupee fell 14 paise to settle at 69.57 against the US dollar.
Global cues
Asian shares were trading lower during the early morning trade on Monday. Japan’s Nikkei was trading 0.2 per cent lower while South Korea’s Kospi was down 0.06 per cent.
On Wall Street, the indices slipped during the overnight trade on Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled 34 points lower at 26,719 while the S&P500 closed 4 points lower at 2,950. The Nasdaq shed 20 points to end at 8,032.
(With inputs from Reuters)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU