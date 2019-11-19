- Edelweiss to transfer wholesale loans worth Rs 2,000 crore to AIF
- Exchange-traded funds are gaining traction as investment vehicles
- PwC-Satyam case: SC restores Sebi's power to restrain erring auditing firms
- Oil prices fall almost 2% on uncertainty over US-China trade talks
- New India Assurance vs ICICI Lombard: Size fails to beat profitability
- Wall Street hovers near record levels after US extends Huawei reprieve
- IPO market sees signs of recovery; 27 firms raise Rs 18000 crore so far
- Sebi bans Pine Animation, 72 others from market for platform manipulation
- Buying auctioned properties: Take a step back and research on legal issues
- SC stays tributal order that held Sebi had no powers to bar auditors
MARKET LIVE: Trends on SGX Nifty suggest a weak start for Sensex, Nifty
Catch all the live updates of the stock markets here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Participants may, however, react to this Business Standard report that the government is expected to push private investment, economic growth, and tax incentives during Union Budget for 2020-21.
Among the steps that are being considered for the upcoming Budget on February 1, long-term capital gains tax may be scrapped and the burden of dividend distribution tax could perhaps be shifted from companies to shareholders. Also, the Budget could provide income tax relief for the salaried classes, while proposing tax sops for small, medium and micro enterprises. READ MORE
On Monday, the S&P BSE Sensex ended at 40,284, down 73 points or 0.18 per cent, while the broader Nifty50 index ended below 11,900 level at 11,894, down 1 point or 0.01 per cent.
OIL & RUPEE
In the commodities market, Brent crude futures fell 1.6 per cent to $62.29 a barrel.
On Monday, the rupee settled at 71.84 against the US currency.
GLOBAL CUES
Asian shares started Tuesday softer after CNBC reported the mood in Beijing was pessimistic about the prospects of sealing an agreement. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.1 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei was 0.2 per cent lower.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.1 per cent each, whereas the S&P 500 gained 0.05 per cent during the overnight trade on Monday.
(With inputs from Reuters)
(With inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More