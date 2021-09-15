- Market Ahead Podcast, Sep 14: Top factors that could guide markets today
- Smallcases make a big splash among young investors: Here's why
- Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, BofA buy Rs 225-crore Zee Entertainment shares
- Freak trade: Blue chip stocks see 'unusual' price rise on NSE
- Research analyst registrations up 50% since 2018 as market booms
- Sebi plans to overhaul consent settlement rules, reduce timeline by a third
- Ami Organics, Vijaya Diagnostic make strong stock market debuts
- Market Wrap Podcast, September 14: All that happened in the markets today
- IRCTC shares continue their upward movement, zoom 1,000% over issue price
- Zomato shares turn volatile, end flat after co-founder Gaurav Gupta quits
MARKET LIVE: D-Street eyes a firm start despite weak global market cues
Stock market LIVE: In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng led the losses in early Wednesday deals, sliding over 1 per cent
Tech charts indicate that Nifty needs to sustain above 17,430 on the upside for fresh momentum, while 17,200 remains a key support level on the downside. The Sensex, on the other hand, can face resistance around 58,350-58,410, while it may seek support around 58,145-58,080.
Global Markets
US stocks declined after a less-than-forecast increase in inflation was seen as giving Federal Reserve officials more flexibility when it comes to pulling back on stimulus. The Dow Jones index slipped 0.8 per cent while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite indices declined around 0.5 per cent each on Wall Street on Tuesday.
In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng led the losses in early Wednesday deals, sliding over 1 per cent. This was followed by Japan's Nikkei (down 0.75 per cent), and Australia's ASX200 (0.4 per cent). On the contrary, South Korea's Kospi was up 0.08 per cent.
