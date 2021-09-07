- Stocks to watch: Nuvoco Vistas, BPCL, Yes Bank, Dish TV, VST Tillers, Infy
- MARKET LIVE: Sensex climbs 150 pts in pre-open, Nifty holds 17,400
- Market Ahead Podcast, Sep 7: Top factors that could guide markets today
- Markets climb to new lifetime highs; RIL, IT stocks lead charge
- Edelweiss Financial Services raises Rs 400 crore through NCDs
- Sebi bans 85 entities from capital markets for fraudulent trading
- Market Wrap Podcast, Sep 6: Here's all that happened in the markets today
- Shares of this textile company soar 44% in 2 days as Kacholia buys stake
- Top banker tells wealthy Indians to load up on foreign stocks: Here's why
- Alphageo (India) freezes at 20% upper circuit on strong growth outlook
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; FMCG stocks rally; Dish TV jumps 6%
Stock market LIVE: US markets were shut on Monday for a holiday but futures of all three main indices were trading postively on Tuesday morning
Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | SGX Nifty
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Asian Paints, Tata Consumer Products, HUL, ITC, and Britannia lifted the benchmarks, rising up to 1 per cent. On the downside, Wipro, BPCL, Coal India, and Sun Pharma capped gains.
In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gained 0.3 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More