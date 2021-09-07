JUST IN
MARKET LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat; FMCG stocks rally; Dish TV jumps 6%

Stock market LIVE: US markets were shut on Monday for a holiday but futures of all three main indices were trading postively on Tuesday morning

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

LIVE market update: Benchmark indices traded with tepid gains on Tuesday amid muted global cues, supported by no negative domestic triggers. The BSE barometer of 30 shares rose 112 points, or 0.2 per cent, at 58,409 levels in early deals while the NSE's Nifty50 held above the 17,400-mark at 17,420, up 42 points.

Asian Paints, Tata Consumer Products, HUL, ITC, and Britannia lifted the benchmarks, rising up to 1 per cent. On the downside, Wipro, BPCL, Coal India, and Sun Pharma capped gains.

In the broader markets, the BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices gained 0.3 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively.  

