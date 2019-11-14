JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Q2 earnings,wholesale inflation top factors; telcos in focus

Catch all the live updates of the stocks markets here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

MARKET LIVE:Sensex,Nifty,WPI,GDP,bharti airtel,q2 results,vodafone,us china
Corporate earnings, macro-data and global cues would weigh on investor sentiment today. That apart, stock-specific developments, the value of rupee against the dollar, and foreign fund flow would guide the markets.

Telecom stocks would be in focus today. The Department of Telecommunications on Wednesday directed the telcos to pay up in accordance with the Supreme Court’s October 24 order, under which they have been given three months to fulfil their obligations. READ MORE

On Wednesday, the S&P BSE Sensex slid 229 points or 0.57 per cent to end at 40,116 levels, while the broader Nifty50 ended at 11,840, down 73 points or 0.61 per cent.

In the currency market, the rupee nosedived 62 paise to hit an over two-month low of 72.09 to the US dollar.

EARNINGS TODAY

Bharti Airtel, NBCC, and Apollo Hospitals are among the 1,431 companies scheduled to report their September quarter results today.

GLOBAL CUES

Asian stocks clung to tight ranges on Thursday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.01 per cent, Australian shares were up 0.12 per cent, and Japan’s Nikkei stock index fell 0.02 per cent.

Trends on SGX Nifty, however, indicated a positive start to the domestic indices.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.33 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.07 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.05 per cent. 

(With inputs from Reuters)

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh