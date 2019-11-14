- Slide in banking stocks drags indices; Sensex closes 229 points lower
- With just 8% growth, India trails other EMs in latest market surge
- Reliance Petroleum case: RIL begins arguments against Sebi order at SAT
- GAIL's gas trading business disappoints in Q2, but recovery hopes alive
- NCLAT asks for Sebi reply on new share delisting norms for insolvency firms
- Growth trajectory for ABFRL to remain strong; Lifestyle, Pantaloons to lead
- Business transition produces mixed results for ABB India; stock up over 2%
- Sebi puts in place disclosure framework for municipal debt securities
- Market Wrap, Nov 13: Sensex slides 220 pts, Nifty50 ends below 11,850-mark
- NCDEX launches agri-futures index AGRIDEX in tie-up with NSE Indices
MARKET LIVE: Q2 earnings,wholesale inflation top factors; telcos in focus
Catch all the live updates of the stocks markets here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Telecom stocks would be in focus today. The Department of Telecommunications on Wednesday directed the telcos to pay up in accordance with the Supreme Court’s October 24 order, under which they have been given three months to fulfil their obligations. READ MORE
On Wednesday, the S&P BSE Sensex slid 229 points or 0.57 per cent to end at 40,116 levels, while the broader Nifty50 ended at 11,840, down 73 points or 0.61 per cent.
In the currency market, the rupee nosedived 62 paise to hit an over two-month low of 72.09 to the US dollar.
EARNINGS TODAY
Bharti Airtel, NBCC, and Apollo Hospitals are among the 1,431 companies scheduled to report their September quarter results today.
GLOBAL CUES
Asian stocks clung to tight ranges on Thursday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.01 per cent, Australian shares were up 0.12 per cent, and Japan’s Nikkei stock index fell 0.02 per cent.
Trends on SGX Nifty, however, indicated a positive start to the domestic indices.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.33 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.07 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.05 per cent.
(With inputs from Reuters)
