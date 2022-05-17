- Is Ambuja Cement & ACC merger on the cards after Adani's Holcim deal?
MARKET LIVE: Tepid start likely for Sensex, Nifty; LIC listing in focus
Stock market live updates: At 8:15 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 15,870 levels, hinting at an opening gain of 30 odd points for the Nifty.
Stock market live updates: The Sensex and Nifty are looking to start Tuesday's session on a dismal note as global sentiment remains muted. At 8:15 am, the SGX Nifty futures were quoting at 15,870 levels, hinting at an opening gain of 30 odd points for the Nifty.
LIC's market debut will be in focus today. Shares of the state-run insurance behemoth were trading at a discount of Rs 15-20 a piece over its issue price of Rs 949 in the grey market, hence it may see a flat to negative start. Read here
Investors will also closely monitor the wholesale price index (WPI) reading for April, that will be announced later in the day.
Meanwhile, in the primary market, India’s second largest non-urea based fertilizer dealer’s IPO – Paradeep Phosphates opens for subscription today. The company plans to raise up to Rs 1,501 crore, by issuing shares in the price band of Rs 39 - 42 each.
Among stocks, Abbott India, Bharti Airtel, DLF, EID Parry, GMR Infra, Indoco Remedies, IRB Infra, Minda Corp, Sapphire Foods and SPARC will also be on the radar ahead of their Q4 results.
Fino Payments Bank net profit more-than-doubled to Rs 17.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2022 from a year ago period. Total income rose 23 per cent YoY to Rs 285.29 crore.
MCX India will also be eyed as the company reported a 5 per cent YoY drop in Q4 net at Rs 36.53 crore, while total income grew 11.6 per cent to Rs 121.04 crore.
Asian markets
Indices in Asia were mixed this morning. Hang Seng and Nikkei rose 1.6 per cent and 0.2 per cent, respectively. Shenzhen Component was flat, and Shanghai Compsite fell 0.25 per cent. Strait Times and Kopsi rose 0.4 per cent and 0.65 per cent, respectively.
