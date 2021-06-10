MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty signals a positive start for Sensex, Nifty

- Decoded: Making sense of the Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund saga
LIVE market: A total of 64 companies, including Century Plyboards, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, NHPC, and SAIL, are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today
LIVE market updates: After two straight days of decline, early trends on the SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening for the Indian markets on Thursday, amid favourable cues from Asian markets. In the absence of any major domestic trigger, the markets will continue to track global cues for market direction. Besides, the third straight day of daily Covid cases below 100,000 might lend support to investor sentiment.
Corporate results, oil price movement, and the Rupee's trajectory are the other factors that might influence the market mood.
Results today
A total of 64 companies, including Century Plyboards, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, NHPC, and SAIL, are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.
Global cues
Wall Street ended a see-saw session lower on Wednesday as market participants awaited inflation data for clues as to when the US Federal Reserve might tighten its dovish monetary policy. The Dow fell 0.44 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.18 per cent; and the Nasdaq dropped 0.09 per cent.
The Asian markets, meanwhile, traded firm in Thursday's early deals, with Australia's ASX200 and Japan's Nikkei rising 0.4 per cent and 0.3 per cent higher, respectively. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was also up 0.17 per cent.
In commodities, oil prices were steady after US inventory data showed a surge in gasoline inventories due to weak fuel demand following the US Memorial Day weekend. Brent crude futures remained unchanged to settle at $72.22 a barrel, having earlier touched $72.83, their highest since May 20, 2019.
(with inputs from Reuters)
