MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty hints at a flat start; all eyes on RBI policy
LIVE market: Street is discounting the status quo on interest rates and expects the RBI to continue with its 'Accommodative' stance
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
LIVE market updates: After logging fresh closing high in the previous session, the Indian benchmark indices may open on a flat note on Friday, ahead of the RBI's bi-monthly monetary policy outcome, to be announced at 10 AM.
Street is discounting the status quo on interest rates and expects the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to continue with its ‘Accommodative’ stance. However, it will keenly track the Central Bank’s comments on growth outlook, inflation projections, and its timeline of its bond-buying programme. READ MORE
Rate-sensitive stocks will, thus, remain in focus in today's session, while individual stocks will also react to corporate earnings, and stock-specific developments. Besides, market participants will also track Covid-related updates, oil price movement, and global cues.
Results today
A total of 34 companies, including Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, Bharat Forge, MOIL, and Balkrishna Paper Mills are set to release quarterly earnings today.
Global cues
US stocks ended lower on Thursday, with tech shares dragging on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, as investors balanced concerns about inflation and the Federal Reserve reining in stimulus with relief about corporate tax hikes. The Dow Jones fell 0.07 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.36 per cent, and the Nasdaq dropped 1.03 per cent.
The early trend was largely negative among Asian indices on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's falling 0.7 per cent, each. Meanwhile, Australia's ASX200 ticked up 0.23 per cent.
(with inputs from Reuters)
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
