MARKET LIVE: Indices set for a muted start; RIL's rights shares list today
Catch all the live market updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Indian equity markets are expected to open on a flat to weaker note after Asian markets slipped in Monday's early deals. Investors will track stock-specific developments, rising coronavirus infections, corporate results, and global cues for today.
The shares offered under the rights issue by Reliance Industries will be listed on stock exchanges today. The Rs 53,124 crore rights issue ended with a 1.6 times subscription. Moreover, RIL's stock will also react to the announcement that private equity firm L Catterton will invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in Jio Platforms for a 0.39 per cent stake. Besides, TPG, too, said it would pick 0.93 per cent stake for Rs 4,546.8 crore.
The Wholesale price index inflation print for May is scheduled for release later today. Noteably, the government had withheld the headline retail inflation figures for May.
Results today
Today, 56 companies are scheduled to report their numbers including Ashoka Buildcon, JK Tyre, Pfizer, and Tata Motors.
Global cues
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.25 per cent with Australian shares off 0.4 per cent and South Korea slipping 0.6 per cent. Japan's Nikkei fell 0.75 per cent.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
