- We should see relief rally sustain, though with interruptions: S Mukherjea
- Domestic fund managers up stake in beaten-down stocks, shows data
- NTPC, Power Grid charged up with demand picking up, decent valuations
- Environmental, social and governance theme sees uptick in emerging markets
- Street signs: 'Buy the dip' say chartists, rising free-float trade and more
- Markets may take breather this week; global trends to be in focus: Analysts
- Sebi censures Astrazeneca promoter, Elliot Group for unfair trade practices
- Rising market tide lifts all boats: 95% of stocks have gained since May 18
- Sebi approves regulatory sandbox framework for stock market ecosystem
- India Inc takes cautious approach to Covid disclosures mandated by Sebi
MARKET LIVE: Gap-up opening likely for indices; watch out for RIL, L&T
The Indian markets look set to begin this week on a strong note. The SGX Nifty is indicating a gap-up open today with the Nifty likely to open at around 10,240 levels on the back of firm global cues. Besides, the reopening of hotels, restaurants, malls, and places of worship from today after 75 days of lockdown might also aid sentiment.
On the other hand, the continous rise in the Covid-19 cases will remain a key downside risk for the markets.
Reliance Industries will once again be in focus today after the conglomerate announced 1.16 per cent stake sale in Jio Platforms to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for Rs 5,683.50 crore.
Results today
A total of 19 companies, including Titan, PVR, and Abbot India are scheduled to announce their March quarter results.
Global cues
Asian shares advanced in early deals. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 per cent, with Japan's Nikkei rising 0.74 per cent. On the other hand, South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.3 per cent.
In commodities, oil prices rose to their highest in three months after OPEC and its allies including Russia agreed to extend record oil production cuts until the end of July. Brent crude climbed to as high as $43.41 a barrel and was last trading at $42.95, up 1.54 per cent.
