JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: Gap-up opening likely for indices; watch out for RIL, L&T

Catch all the live market updates here

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | Reliance Industries Ltd

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

markets
The Indian markets look set to begin this week on a strong note. The SGX Nifty is indicating a gap-up open today with the Nifty likely to open at around 10,240 levels on the back of firm global cues. Besides, the reopening of hotels, restaurants, malls, and places of worship from today after 75 days of lockdown might also aid sentiment.

On the other hand, the continous rise in the Covid-19 cases will remain a key downside risk for the markets.

Reliance Industries will once again be in focus today after the conglomerate announced 1.16 per cent stake sale in Jio Platforms to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for Rs 5,683.50 crore.

Results today

A total of 19 companies, including Titan, PVR, and Abbot India are scheduled to announce their March quarter results.

Global cues

Asian shares advanced in early deals. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.3 per cent, with Japan's Nikkei rising 0.74 per cent. On the other hand, South Korea’s Kospi slipped 0.3 per cent.

In commodities, oil prices rose to their highest in three months after OPEC and its allies including Russia agreed to extend record oil production cuts until the end of July. Brent crude climbed to as high as $43.41 a barrel and was last trading at $42.95, up 1.54 per cent.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh