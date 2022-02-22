- Top headlines: Putin accelerates Ukraine crisis; India set to unlock data
- NSE zooms despite hiccups: Net profit jumped 101% to Rs 3,447 crore in Dec
- SAT quashes Sebi order against HDFC Bank for invoking pledged shares
- CBI questions ex-NSE GOO over abuse of co-location facility by broker
- Bumpy ride ahead for road companies with order likely to enter slow lane
- Hotel stocks gain on hopes of demand rebound; Chalet Hotels surges 20%
- Vedant Fashions falls 12% in three days post listing; nears issue price
- India's Green Hydrogen Policy to benefit RIL, Tata Power the most: Analysts
- Despite headwinds, bulls are not ready to lose control; 5 reasons why
- TCS in focus ahead of ex-date for share buyback; down 3% from day's high
Market LIVE updates: Gap-down open likely as Russia Ukraine tension worsens
Stock market LIVE: At 7:45 am, the SGX Nifty March Futures were quoting 17,062 levels, nearly 200 points lower than Nifty March futures spot close the previous day.
Tensions have escalated in the with Russian President Putin recognised two breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine as independent entities and described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history. Moreover, some Ukrainian civilians have been killed in frontline shelling over the night, as per reports.
Consequently, global markets have come under huge pressure with frontline indices linked US futures trading in the red along with the Asian peers. Japan's Nikkei and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index have slipped 2 per cent each this morning, while Kospi, Shenzhen component and Shanghai Composite shedding over a per cent each.
Oil prices also inched higher with the Brent Crude and WTI Crude rising rose 2 and 3 per cent, respetively and Brent Crude passing the $97 mark.
Back home, today, markets may show weakness in line with bearish global cues and escalating geo-political tensions. Among stocks, NHPC may be eyed as the firm said its 120 MW Sewa-II power station in Mashka in Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has resumed power generation. The power station was under complete shutdown from September 25, 2020, due to damage to the Head Race Tunnel.
