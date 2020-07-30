- MARKET LIVE: Indices likely to open flat; all eyes on RIL, HDFC Q1 results
- Market Ahead, July 30: All you need to know before the opening bell
- Profit-booking in RIL drags markets lower after eight days of gains
- China's iron ore appetite takes imports from India to 8-year high
- Sebi allows acceptance of client securities as collateral till August 31
- Sebi extends deadline to file Q1 numbers for Indian firms by a month
- Sebi extends regulatory norms compliance timeline for RTAs, others
- Dr Reddy's: Strong Q1 show in spite of disruption lifts sentiment
- Treasury gains to aid Q1 profitability of public sector banks: Analysts
- Market Wrap, July 29: Here's all that happened in the markets today
MARKET LIVE: Indices likely to open flat; all eyes on RIL, HDFC Q1 results
Investors will today react to a string of global and domestic developments, coupled with result reactions and monthly Futures and Options (F&O) contracts' expiry.
While the market participants will await the results of HDFC and Reliance Industries today, they will also react to the ones announced post market hours yesterday. Bharti Airtel reported widening of losses to Rs 15,933 crore for the June quarter and IndiGo posted its largest ever quarterly loss of Rs 2,844.3 crore for Q1.
Apart from that, market participants will also track Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting today with the chiefs of all financial sector regulators including RBI and Sebi.
The Centre's guidelines on 'Unlock 3.0', announced yesterday, might also affect investor sentiment.
Results today
Today, a total of 403 companies, including Reliance Industries, HDFC, and Dabur India, are slated to report their quarterly earnings.
Reliance Industries’ retail and energy verticals expect a dent in earnings in the June quarter, because of the pandemic. However, higher earnings in the telecom business may partly cushion the hit. READ PREVIEW HERE
Analysts expect HDFC to report tepid loan disbursal, elevated provisioning, and contraction in net interest margin for Q1FY21 as credit demand remained weak amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. READ PREVIEW HERE
Global cues
US stocks closed higher overnight after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates at ultra-low levels and repeated a pledge to use its “full range of tools” to support the economy. Although, the Fed cautioned, that the outlook “will depend significantly on the course of the virus.” The Dow Jones rose 0.6 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 1.2 per cent, and the Nasdaq added 1.35 per cent.
In Asia, Australian ASX 200 was up 0.6 per cent and Japan's Nikkei gained 0.2 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 0.4 per cent.
