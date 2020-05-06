JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start; SBI Life, YES Bank in focus

Catch all the live market updates here

Topics
MARKET LIVE | Markets | YES Bank

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

markets
Investors will react to global cues, corporate results, and newsflow related to coronavirus and India's financial sector. Bank stocks are likely to be in focus today after Bank of America slashed price targets for domestic banking stocks, citing downside risks because of the deterioration in the economy. READ MORE

On the macro front, investors will watch for the Markit Services PMI data for April which will be released later in the day.

RESULTS TODAY
 
Today, a total of six companies, including YES Bank and Kansai Nerolac Paints, are set to declare their quarterly numbers.

GLOBAL CUES

Wall Street’s main indexes gained on Tuesday. The Dow Jones rose 0.56 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.9 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.13 per cent.

In comparison, Asian stocks had a mixed start on Wednesday. While Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained half a per cent and South Korea's Kospi was up 1 per cent, Australia's ASX declined 0.8 per cent in early deals, 

In commodities, Brent crude was trading a smidge lower at $30.7 a barrel.



CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
<