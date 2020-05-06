- Today's picks: HCL Tech to Tata Motors, hot stocks to watch on Wednesday
- Private equity players see new business opportunities in post-Covid world
- Covid-19: Lockdown exit plans highlight divergence in emerging markets
- Indices slump 7% in two days amid concerns over health of economy
- BofA turns bearish on Indian banks; SBI, ICICI Bank, IndusInd downgraded
- Average spot power price dip 25% to Rs 2.42 per unit in April amid lockdown
- Sebi bans Finalysis Credit, 13 others for defrauding public shareholders
- After a weak April, cement demand to fall by 10-12 per cent in FY21
- Cash-market volumes hit record highs in April amid a rebound in stocks
- AUSFB: With multiple headwinds ahead, valuations appear expensive
MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start; SBI Life, YES Bank in focus
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Investors will react to global cues, corporate results, and newsflow related to coronavirus and India's financial sector. Bank stocks are likely to be in focus today after Bank of America slashed price targets for domestic banking stocks, citing downside risks because of the deterioration in the economy. READ MORE
On the macro front, investors will watch for the Markit Services PMI data for April which will be released later in the day.
RESULTS TODAY
Today, a total of six companies, including YES Bank and Kansai Nerolac Paints, are set to declare their quarterly numbers.
GLOBAL CUES
Wall Street’s main indexes gained on Tuesday. The Dow Jones rose 0.56 per cent, the S&P 500 gained 0.9 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.13 per cent.
In comparison, Asian stocks had a mixed start on Wednesday. While Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained half a per cent and South Korea's Kospi was up 1 per cent, Australia's ASX declined 0.8 per cent in early deals,
In commodities, Brent crude was trading a smidge lower at $30.7 a barrel.
