OMCs tank as govt raises excise duty on petrol, diesel; HPCL, BPCL dip 10%

Shares of (OMCs) were trading deep in the red on Wednesday, a day after the Centre announced one of the steepest hikes in duties on petrol and diesel in the recent past, by raising it by Rs 10 and Rs 13 per litre, respectively, in a notification issued late on Tuesday.

At 09:23 am, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) was locked in the 10 per cent lower circuit at Rs 193.20 apiece on the BSE. Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), too, was trading over 9 per cent lower at Rs 314.85. It hit a low of Rs 312.15, down 10 per cent against Tuesday's close of Rs 346.80. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) was down nearly 6 per cent at Rs 74.20. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 113 points or 0.36 per cent lower at 31,340.71 levels.

The government on Tuesday said that the Road and infrastructure cess was hiked by Rs 8 for petrol and diesel and the special additional (SAED) was hiked by Rs 2 per litre and Rs 5 per litre, respectively. While the road cess will only go into the Centre’s coffers, the hike on account of SAED will be passed on to states via devolution at 42 per cent. Hence, the states will get only Rs 0.84 per litre in case of petrol and Rs 2.1 in case of diesel. READ MORE

Retail prices, however, will see no change as the price hike will be absorbed by against the fall in crude prices.

The decision comes after several states increased the value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel making use of the lower price regime. The Delhi government on Tuesday increased VAT on petrol and diesel to 30 per cent each, from 27 and 16.75, respectively. As a result, the price of petrol in Delhi increased by Rs 1.67 to Rs 71.26 a litre and diesel by Rs 7.10 to Rs 69.29 in Delhi on Tuesday.