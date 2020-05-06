NIIT Technologies gains 10% on robust March quarter earnings report

-
-
The company’s consolidated revenue during the quarter rose 19 per cent to Rs 1,109 crore from Rs 932 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal.
For Q4FY20, the order intake of $180 million, with three large deals secured, reflects continued deal signing momentum. The cumulative order intake for the year is $748 million, up 16 per cent over previous year.
Meanwhile, the company's board recommended an interim dividend of Rs 11 per share, which comes on the back of two interim dividends paid out earlier during the financial year under review. The record date for this payout will be 15th May 2020, it said.
Despite the disruption caused by the COVID-19 crisis, revenue from key service offerings (ADM) remained largely stable. IP Assets/Managed Services generated the entire incremental revenue in Q4FY20. Margins remained stable, partly aided by currency. Good order intake was encouraging.
“Management’s upbeat commentary around growth in FY21 and limited margin contraction (up to 80bps) was a positive surprise given the current situation and the company’s high exposure to the Travel, Transportation, and Hospitality (TTH, 27 per cent of revenue). However, execution is the key observable given the continuously evolving nature of the situation,” Motilal Oswal Securities said in result update.
At 09:37 am, the stock was trading 9.6 per cent higher at Rs 1,303 on the BSE, as compared to 0.83 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 782,000 shares have changed hands on the counter on the BSE and NSE so far.
