JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Q&A

While RIL gains, deal may not be as sweet for Future Group shareholders
Business Standard

Market may be due for both price and time-wise corrections: Jigar Shah

The current rally has an implied assumption that interest rates will remain permanently negative and inflation 'pick up, but this is quite unlikely

Topics
Market news | Maybank Kim Eng Securities | Emerging markets

Puneet Wadhwa 

The markets may have run up too fast, too soon, says JIGAR SHAH, chief executive officer, Maybank Kim Eng Securities. The brokerage's March 2021 target for the Nifty since the Covid-19 outbreak was 8,100, based on a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E ratio) of 14x two-year forward earnings.

As things stand, Maybank is keeping this forecast unchanged, he tells Puneet Wadhwa in an interview. Edited excerpts: Are the markets ripe for a correction? The market may be due for both price and time-wise correction as, eventually, stock prices are the slaves of earnings. The Bloomberg ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Sun, August 30 2020. 18:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU