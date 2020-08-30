Market may be due for both price and time-wise corrections: Jigar Shah

The markets may have run up too fast, too soon, says JIGAR SHAH, chief executive officer, Maybank Kim Eng Securities. The brokerage's March 2021 target for the Nifty since the Covid-19 outbreak was 8,100, based on a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E ratio) of 14x two-year forward earnings.

As things stand, Maybank is keeping this forecast unchanged, he tells Puneet Wadhwa in an interview. Edited excerpts: Are the markets ripe for a correction? The market may be due for both price and time-wise correction as, eventually, stock prices are the slaves of earnings. The Bloomberg ...