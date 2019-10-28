Market performance in Samvat 2075 was unsatisfactory: Motilal Oswal

Market performance in Samvat 2075 wasn’t satisfactory; the broader market participation was missing, says MOTILAL OSWAL, managing director and chief executive officer of Motilal Oswal Financial Services. In conversation with Sundar Sethuraman, Oswal says market gains will be capped until there is economic recovery. Edited excerpts: The market has gained 12 per cent in Samvat 2075.

Are you satisfied with the performance? It is difficult to say as the broader market participation was missing. The market continues to favour quality in times of tepid earnings growth. Samvat 2075 ...