JUST IN
Sebi bans Mehul Choksi from securities market for 10 years, fines Rs 5 cr
FPIs propel Nifty to reclaim 18K; Sensex ends 786 points higher
Vedanta stock slips over dip in commodity prices despite in-line Q2 show
Investment via participatory notes rises to Rs 87,813 crore in September
Strong US pipeline, sustained growth trajectory main trigger for Dr Reddy's
Sebi issues guidelines to standardise usage of rating scales used by CRAs
Inflation struck European firms seek most emergency funds since pandemic
L&T hits 9-mth high ahead of Q2 nos; wins significant order in Saudi Arabia
US markets set for a year-end rally despite recession concerns: Chris Wood
Cement shares gain on hopes of demand recovery; UltraTech, Ambuja up 3%
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Gold prices set for seventh monthly fall as dollar and yields weigh
Business Standard

Market regulator Sebi issues guidelines to standardise CRAs' rating scales

The regulator also specified standard descriptors for 'rating watch' and 'rating outlook'

Topics
Securities and Exchange Board of India | SEBI | Credit rating agencies

Khushboo Tiwari  |  Mumbai 

Sebi
CRAs will have to use descriptors like rating watch with positive implications, developing implications or negative implications

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday issued new guidelines to standardise rating scales used by Credit Rating Agencies (CRAs) that will come into effect from January 1, 2023.

“Standardised symbols and their definitions have been devised for issuer rating or corporate credit rating,” said Sebi in its circular. The regulator has directed that rating symbols should have CRA’s first name as prefix. The regulator also specified standard descriptors for ‘rating watch’ and ‘rating outlook’.

CRAs will have to use descriptors like rating watch with positive implications, developing implications, or negative implications. Meanwhile, for any issuer or security placed in rating outlook, CRAs will have to use stable, positive, and negative as standard descriptors. Rating outlook indicates the near-to-medium term rating movement while ‘rating watch’ indicates CRA’s view in the short term.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Securities and Exchange Board of India

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 22:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.