Sebi mulls allowing PE funds to become sponsor of mutual fund house
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Market regulator Sebi considers allowing sponsor-less mutual funds

Issues discussion paper proposing radical changes on ownership structures

Topics
Mutual Funds | Equities | Fund Houses

Khushboo Tiwari  |  Mumbai 

The consultation paper has sought comments on what should be upper and lower limits for shareholding by such investors

The capital market regulator has proposed radical changes to the framework governing ownership structures at asset management companies (AMC), introducing the concept of sponsor-less fund houses.

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 20:07 IST

