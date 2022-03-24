Market swings throw Indian firms' 2022 listing plans off track

The sustained market volatility and delay in the maiden share sale of Life Insurance Corporation of India have derailed plans of companies wanting to go public.

Those that have received Sebi’s nod for their initial public offerings (IPOs) may now file their final prospectus with the regulator based on March financials, which are likely to get finalised and audited only by the end of May, said bankers in the know. This means the offerings will hit the market in the September quarter or at best in June, implying a delay of six months or more for those that were hoping to make a ...