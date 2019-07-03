Market turnover dips 26.2% as heavy rain continues to lash Mumbai

As heavy rain continued to lash Mumbai on Tuesday, the total value of traded securities on national stock exchanges was down by over a quarter. Turnover on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange, the two major bourses, came in at Rs 9.95 trillion on Tuesday. The average turnover during June was Rs13.48 trillion. Tuesday’s turnover was lower by 26.2 per cent.

On Monday, 375 mm rainfall was recorded — reportedly the highest in at least 14 years. The turnover was Rs 6.18 trillion, down by over 54.1 per cent. The drop is similar even if one excludes expiry week. The ...