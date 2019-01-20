Much of market uncertainties will likely come to an end by mid-2019, Mahesh Patil, co-chief investment officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, tells Hamsini Karthik in an interview. Edited excerpts: What would be the impact of the general election on the markets? The general election scheduled this year does cloud the market outlook. However, the uncertainty will be over by H1CY19.

The bulk of the policy changes have already been implemented by the government and now it is just a question of taking things forward. That should not be impacted by the outcome of the election. In addition, ...