Market volatility to remain high in 2019: Reliance MF's Manish Gunwani

Fed actions and the trade negotiations between the US and China are key factors that could impact market movement this year, says Manish Gunwani, CIO–equity investments, Reliance Mutual Fund. In an interview with Ashley Coutinho, he says the shift to financial assets from physical assets is structural in nature, and should lead to increased inflows into mutual funds.

Edited excerpts: Last year was volatile for the Indian equity market. What is your outlook for 2019? We believe the volatility and correction in mid-caps in 2018 were partially driven by the trend in 2016 and ...