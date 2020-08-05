Market Wrap, August 5: Here's all that happened in the markets today

After starting on a strong note, the domestic stock market turned highly volatile in the intra-day session and ended flat on Wednesday, weighed down by blue-chips such as Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC Bank, and Infosys.

The S&P today ended 25 points or 0.07 per cent lower at 37,663 levels while NSE's Nifty settled at 11,102, up 6 points or 0.06 per cent. Of Sensex's 30 constituents, 19 advanced while 11 declined. Volatility index, India VIX, dropped over 1 per cent to 23.5 levels.

On the sectoral front, metal stocks rallied the most. The Nifty Metal index jumped over 4 per cent to 2,269 levels with 13 out of 15 constituents advancing and the rest two ending in the red.



In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index ended 0.39 per cent higher at 13,910 levels while the S&P BSE SmallCap index ended at 13,430, up 0.85 per cent.

Among individual stocks, SPARC settled nearly 7 per cent higher at Rs 186.50 on the BSE after the company declared healthy June quarter results on Tuesday. The company's net profit in Q1FY21 came in at Rs 56.69 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 94.19 crore in the year-ago quarter.



PI Industries gained over 3.5 per cent to Rs 1,896.20 on the BSE after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the first quarter of the financial year 2020-21 (FY21). The stock hit an all-time high of Rs 1,966 during the session.