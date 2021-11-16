Market wrap: RIL, banks drag Sensex 396 points down, Nifty ends at 17,999

-
ALSO READ
Maruti Suzuki reports lower-than-expected net profit of Rs 441 crore in Q1
Maruti Suzuki's Q1 PAT may slip up to 32% QoQ, say analysts
Policybazaar all set to hit the market, raise Rs 6,500 crore via IPO
Markets Today: Key levels for Sensex, Nifty; Policybazaar IPO review
Policybazaar's Rs 5.8k-crore IPO to open on Monday: Check details here
-
Top headlines
- RIL and banks drag Sensex 396 points down, Nifty ends at 17,999
- Auto stocks outperform in a weak market; Maruti rises 7%
- Policybazaar shares surge 37% over issue price
- Macrotech Developers rallies 14% on launch of QIP
- Cement stocks decline on reports of price cut in Delhi-NCR
- Tarsons Products IPO subscribed over 3 times so far
Inflationary pressure and its subsequent impact on India Inc's earnings going forward has worried equity investors. Despite firm global cues, domestic equities ended lower on Tuesday as valuation mismatch prompted market participants to book profit.
The BSE Sensex dropped 396 points, or 0.6 per cent, to end the session at 60,322, while the Nifty50 ended at 17,999, down 110 points. Both indices touched intra-day lows – of 60,199 and 17,959, respectively.
Reliance Industries, down 2.6 per cent, was the biggest laggard on the Sensex and accounted for nearly 50 per cent of the day’s fall. Besides, State Bank of India, Ultratech Cement, NTPC, and IndusInd Bank were the other losers.
On the upside, Maruti Suzuki zoomed 7 per cent amid reports of easing chip and semi-conductor shortages. M&M, Bharat Forge, and Tata Motors also jumped up to 3 per cent each, taking the Auto index nearly 3 per cent higher today.
The broader markets, however, had a mixed showing, with the MidCap index on the BSE closing 0.2 per cent lower, and the SmallCap index adding 0.18 per cent.
Among individual stocks, the shares of PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar, rallied another 19 per cent to Rs 1,436 on the BSE in today's intra-day trade after a strong market debut on Monday. They, however, ended 11.5 per cent higher, taking their gain over their issue price Rs 980 per share to 37 per cent.
The shares of Macrotech Developers also soared 14 per cent to Rs 1,459.25 on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade after the real-estate developer announced the opening of its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue for raising Rs 4,000 crore on Monday.
Cement stocks, however, ended up to 3 per cent lower after reports suggested sector players in Delhi-NCR region had cut prices.
Despite volatility in the secondary market, primary market participation remained healthy, with Tarsons Products IPO garnering a subscription of over 3 times till 4 PM.
Going forward, analysts expect mixed global cues to keep participants on the edge. Among the sectors, the continuous underperformance of the banking pack is dragging the benchmark lower, while others are helping the index cap the damage. In the current scenario, it's prudent according to analysts to stay light and wait for clarity.
According to tech charts, 18,100 is acting as a key resistance level for the Nifty, while there is support in the range of 17,870-17,900.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU