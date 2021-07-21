Policybazaar all set to hit the market, raise Rs 6,500 crore via IPO

Policybazzar is all set to hit the market, planning to raise Rs 6,500 crore. PB Fintech, the parent company of in a regulatory filing approved a resolution to raise the said amount via fresh issue of equity.

The Softbank-backed insurance aggregator, in its filing, also stated that apart from fresh equity issue, it can also consider offer for sale from some of its investors. The resolution was passed in an extra-ordinary general meeting (EGM) held by the company on July 5, 2021.

The company has increased the limit of investments by NRIs and OCIs from 10 per cent to 24 per cent, according to the filings. It has also converted outstanding convertible preference shares into equity shares.

According to media reports is planning to come out with an IPO by December this year. After Zomato and Paytm, will be third new-age tech acompany to get listed on the Indian bourses this year. Paytm filed the DRHP and intends to raise Rs 16,600 crore.

The company has also passed a special resolution to rename as PB Fintech Ltd, and converting from private limited to public entity.

Founded in 2008 by Yashish Dahiya, Policybazaar boasts of marquee investors like Tiger Global, Softbank, Falcon Edge Capital, Tencent and others.

According to reports, Policybazaar posted a loss of Rs 218 crore in FY20, compared to a loss of Rs 213 in FY19. The company recently received an insurance broking licence from the IRDAI.