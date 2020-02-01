JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » News

MARKETS LIVE: How will Union Budget 2020 impact your portfolio?

Catch all live market updates here

SI Reporter  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

markets, share market
Markets will react to the Budget 2020 proposals, which will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament today.

Analysts expect the government to increase state spending on infrastructure and offer some tax incentives in its Budget 2020, aiming to get growth back up from its lowest in a decade. READ MORE

Leading market experts will decode the Budget 2020 via this live blog and offer tips on where to invest.

Andrew Holland, CEO, Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies; U R Bhat, managing director, Dalton Capital; Nilesh Shah, managing director, Kotak Mahindra AMC; Krishan Arora, partner, Grant Thornton India; Dhananjay Sinha, head of strategy & chief economist, IDFC Securities; Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, CARE Ratings; and Dhiraj Relli, managing director and chief executive, HDFC Securities will decode the fine print.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh