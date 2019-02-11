Markets are likely to find relief in a stable govt, says Sanjay Mookim

With two key events — the interim Budget and the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy review — over, investors are now eyeing the outcome of the upcoming general election.

Sanjay Mookim, India equity strategist, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, tells Puneet Wadhwa that the mid- and small-caps are likely to de-rate, especially as investors take a step back in the run-up to the election. Edited excerpts: What are your interpretations of the interim Budget proposals and the outcome of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) MPC meet? The interim Budget ...