Markets are not fully pricing in headwinds; can fall more: Analysts

Indian equity markets are not fully pricing headwinds in the form of rising oil prices and its impact on inflation, possible hike in rates by the global central banks, including the US Federal Reserve (US Fed) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at the current levels.

This, they believe, will continue to keep them choppy and can even see the S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 dip around 5 per cent from the current levels. "Possible rate hikes in the US and stemming the flow of 'easy money' into equities, monetary policy review by the RBI, geopolitical developments related to ...